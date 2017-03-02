Student Forum members work together for improvements

Reece shares this latest news from the Unloc Student Forum. Ed

Earlier this year saw the launch of the new Isle of Wight Student Forum. The Unloc Student Forum is made up of young people from Ryde School with Upper Chine, Medina College, Isle of Wight Studio School and Carisbrooke College. The forum is facilitated by Unloc, a youth-led social enterprise based in Portsmouth.

The second summit of the Student Forum was held at Ryde School with Upper Chine on Tuesday 28th February 2017. The students spent the day improving their skills and developing their plans for how they want to see education on the Island change.

The group were also visited by Ryde Town Mayor Councillor, Henry Adams and Ryde Town Councillor, Tim Wakely. The councillors spoke to the young people about their involvement in local government and how the smallest of actions can have the biggest of impacts.

Councillor Wakely told the group:

“Take advantage of the real experiences you can get through this forum and other settings in school and the wider community to develop a vision of what you want.”

Head of Unloc Student Forums, Matthew Foster​, commented:

“I’m really pleased that these young leaders are able to develop plans to make a real impact on their school lives and to improve their key skills.”

Lilly Ainslie, 15, ​Vice Chair of the Isle of Wight Student Forum & Ryde School with Upper Chine student, said: