Students’ community tea party a huge success

On Friday the 13th December, the Student Council organised an event for their grandparents and local older residents. The idea was to bring together people from different generations and also to provide some company and Christmas cheer.

The students created invitations, baked and made a cream tea, organised a raffle and arranged for performing arts students to provide entertainment.

Our Dance Team performed a piece, students performing in High School Musical, the Academy’s Christmas show, sang and there were duets and solo performers too.

The cast of High School Musical performing

As well as putting on afternoon tea, the Council also organised a raffle. Prizes included sherry, luxury biscuits and a voucher kindly donated by Barrow Boys in Ryde.

Everyone had a really good time and we look forward to doing another one.

“We wouldn’t want anyone feeling lonely”

Freya Cowell (age 13) said,

“We organised an afternoon for older people because we know how hard this time of year can be for some of them and wouldn’t want anyone feeling lonely. I think it was a really nice afternoon because we got to socialise with them and put some performances on.”

Students announcing the raffle winners, Benson Hardy, Amy Greenwell, Chloe Leigh Caller, Jess Wright, Luca Patchett, Aiden Partridge, Lewey Way, Joel Hodges and Anna Thomas

A spokesperson from Aspire Ryde said,

“We had an amazing time and really loved it. Thank you so much to the students for organising it.”

Mr and Mrs Hardy, who attended said,

“We thought it was very well done and very well organised. We also thought it has the capacity to grow and we all enjoyed it.”



