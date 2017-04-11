Students donate Easter eggs to Pop Up Soup Kitchen

Students at St Catherine’s School in Ventnor are the latest to support the Isle of Wight’s homeless.
Becky Laidler, who manages The Work Station at St Catherine’s, organised the appeal which saw many chocolate Easter eggs donated by students to the Pop Up Soup Kitchen.
Becky said,
“Everyone at St Catherine’s got involved in our Easter Egg appeal collecting around 30 eggs.
“We are happy to help the Pop Up Soup Kitchen support the Island’s homeless people this Easter.”
Tuesday, 11th April, 2017 3:26pm
By Sally Perry
