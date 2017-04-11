Students donate Easter eggs to Pop Up Soup Kitchen

Well done to the students at St Catherine’s School in Ventnor who have donated Easter eggs for the Isle of Wight homeless.

easter eggs for the homeless - st catherines

Students at St Catherine’s School in Ventnor are the latest to support the Isle of Wight’s homeless.

Becky Laidler, who manages The Work Station at St Catherine’s, organised the appeal which saw many chocolate Easter eggs donated by students to the Pop Up Soup Kitchen.

Becky said,

“Everyone at St Catherine’s got involved in our Easter Egg appeal collecting around 30 eggs.

“We are happy to help the Pop Up Soup Kitchen support the Island’s homeless people this Easter.”

