Stunning Milky Way and Jupiter casting reflections on Isle of Wight waters

Theo’s latest shot is a cracker and shows the Milky Way core and Jupiter casting reflections across the still surface of the sea.

milky way and jupiter reflected on the calm sea

If you follow OnTheWight on Facebook or Twitter you’ll often see us sharing some stunning photographs taken by Isle of Eight photographer, Theo Vickers.

Theo’s latest is a cracker – taken on Tuesday morning it shows the Milky Way core and the planet Jupiter casting reflections across the still surface of the sea.

Theo says,

“The sky on Monday night was easily one of the best we’ve had this year, super calm and clear, and I managed to shoot a load of images along the south west coast, but this one’s definitely my favourite.

“It was taken down at Chilton Chine near Brighstone at about 3am on Tuesday morning. It’s the Milky Way core and the planet Jupiter casting reflections across the still surface of the sea. The faint reflection from the Milky Way is light coming from huge dust clouds 26,000 light years away, which is something I’ve never seen on the Island before.”

The Milky Way and Jupiter reflected in the sea by Theo Vickers

You can see more of Theo’s work on his Website.

Wednesday, 1st May, 2019 6:36pm

By

