Stunning starling murmuration on the Isle of Wight (video and photos)

If you watch nature documentaries, you’re bound to have seen the stunning spectacle of a starling murmuration (the name for a flying flock of Starlings) at some point.

Thousands of birds come together in the sky in what’s thought to be a signpost to others to gather for safety in numbers.

Isle of Wight sightings

Nature lovers on the Isle of Wight have this week been lucky enough to witness starling murmurations over Brading Marshes and Newchurch.

Sophie Hale has kindly shared these photos she captured of the starlings (she predicted somewhere in the region of 2,000-4,000), while Helen Riggott shares a short video below of the murmuration.

Unfortunately the quality is not great, but if does give you an idea of just how spectacular it must have been to witness in person.

These extra videos below were not filmed on the Isle of Wight, but are wonderful to watch. The first by travel journalist Dylan Winter.

The second by Nerina Fielding, shot in Sacramento, California

Join Isle of Wight Nature

If you’re interested in the natural world around us, the Isle of Wight Nature group is a great place to check out. Every day there are stunning images and videos being added, along with many experts in the field who can answer questions about flower types, birds etc.