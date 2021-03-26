Stunningly beautiful drone compilation of the Isle of Wight from the sky (video)

IOWightDrone, aka 30-year-old Stephen Perfect, has been flying drones for around six years.

He’s been regularly sharing his stunning aerial photos of the Isle of Wight on his Instagram and Facebook accounts, but Steve’s latest offering beats them all.

Two-minute staycation teaser

This two-minute staycation teaser is packed to the brim with absolutely gorgeous footage of the Island from the skies.

It provides a unique way of seeing what the Island has to offer, and after watching the two minute film, you’ll never want to go on holiday anywhere else again.

Sit back and enjoy this fabulous compilation of aerial drone footage

From hobby to business

Steve says flying his drone started as a hobby, but has now developed into a a small business. He offers aerial photography, videography, action sports, real estate, agricultural, marine, roof and gutter inspections and so much more.

Find out more about what Steve can do for you by visiting his Instagram, Facebook or YouTube pages.