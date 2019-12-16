Successful joint operation to target untaxed, uninsured, and unlicensed vehicles on the Isle of Wight

On Thursday 12th December 2019 Police carried out a partnership operation to target untaxed and undocumented vehicles and drivers across the Isle of Wight.

The operation involved police officers from the Isle of Wight’s joint armed response and roads policing team, mainland roads policing officers and Isle of Wight neighbourhood officers, working in partnership with the DVLA.

Routine breath tests and drug wipe tests

Throughout the operation police were also carrying out routine breath tests and drug wipe tests as part of the ongoing Operation Holly Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

Following a day of enforcement:

Thirteen vehicles were seized at the roadside by DVLA, all of which went through a roadside process to immediately tax them before being allowed to drive off.

Six Penalty notices were issued by DVLA staff for offences.

One driver detained for drink driving, charged and bailed to Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court.

Four drivers arrested on suspicion of being over a specified drug limit and have been released under investigation pending blood analysis.

A number of vehicles were also seized for uninsured / unlicensed use along with penalty notices for road traffic offences.

Morgan: Number of vehicles without correct credentials decreasing

Sergeant Simon Morgan from the Isle of Wight’s Roads Policing Team, and Acting Sergeant Jason Taylor from Ryde Neighbourhoods Policing Team, said:

“Despite the awful weather we are pleased that this joint operation was successful and would like to thank our colleagues from the DVLA. There is a clear link between unlicensed, untaxed, and uninsured vehicles, and other forms of criminal activity or road safety. “We have completed a number of campaigns working in partnership with the DVLA on the Isle of Wight in recent years. It’s clear that the number of vehicles we identify, which do not have the correct credentials or paperwork, is decreasing each time. That shows the positive outcome of operations like this. “We will continue to work with DVLA and other partner agencies in the next year to continue to improve road safety and to target vehicles and people that should not be on the Island’s roads. “Despite a few people arrested for drink and drug driving, the vast majority of drivers stopped provided negative tests which is pleasing. Officers across the Isle of Wight will continue to carry roadside breath and drug tests throughout December as part of the Operation Holly Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.”

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed