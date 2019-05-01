Successful launch for new Isle of Wight artisan shop which features micro-business makers

To mark the opening of its artisan shop and creative space at the beginning of April in Freshwater, the Whistle and Hound team hosted an evening of handmade sushi and gin to thank local businesses and Isle of Wight stockists for their support.

Guests enjoyed delicious Moroccan themed baklava and artisan tea and coffee from the Freshwater Coffee House, complimented by Isle of Wight Mermaid Gin, in homage to the blend of local and fairly traded global collections curated in the shop.

Discover new micro-business makers

Products from 16 Isle of Wight micro-business makers are stocked in the shop, which accounts for around 40% of Whistle and Hound’s suppliers, the rest being independent British businesses and ethically sourced goods.

To celebrate a new calendar of contemporary craft and art workshops starting in May in the Whistle and Hound studio, guests enjoyed watching artisan florist Sharon Rind create natural corsages which were gifted to them during the evening.

Sign up for workshops

New workshops planned include essential oil candle making, lino printing, bullet journalling, sewing workshops and fine art lessons with new courses led by Isle of Wight teachers being added to the Whistle and Hound Website throughout the year.

Owner, Marianne Cheung, says;