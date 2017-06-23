Summer Reception celebrating £7.6m of Charitable Giving

Lucy shares this latest news from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation. Ed

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) held a Summer Reception at Land Rover Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) Headquarters in Portsmouth on the evening of 19th June to celebrate over £7.6 million of charitable giving across Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

Guests included HIWCF President and Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson Esq; and the Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight Major-General Martin White. Also attending were the High Sheriff of Hampshire Mary Montagu-Scott, the High Sheriff of the Isle of Wight Ben Rouse and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr Ken Ellcome.

Guests were able to enjoy magnificent views over Portsmouth Harbour and enjoy the excitement of the America’s Cup races on three large screens. The evening was generously sponsored by Brewin Dolphin and Hildon Water.

The Reception was an opportunity to celebrate a decade when HIWCF has made donations to 3,915 local voluntary causes helping 1.22 million beneficiaries; and gave supporters the opportunity to meet some of the charities that HIWCF has funded over the last ten years; to learn about the good work that has been achieved by these groups in their local community; and to celebrate the previous High-Sherriff, Tom Floyd’s 8 years as Chairman of HIWCF.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire Mr Nigel Atkinson said,

“The Community Foundation plays a vital role in providing funds to small local charitable organisations helping those in need in our area. “I was delighted that so many guests were able to come to support the Foundation and to meet those working hard on the front-line in the voluntary sector.”

HIWCF Chief Executive Jakes Ferguson said

“HIWCF works hard to provide to ensure that grant-making focuses on the areas of greatest need so in 2016, 70% of our grant spend went to the worst 50% of wards with the highest multiple deprivation, and 63% of our funding to those wards with the highest claimant count. “Over the last ten years four key areas – ‘Community and Family Support’, ‘Healthy Living and Sport’, ‘Mental and Physical Ill-health and Disability’, and ‘Poverty and Disadvantage’ have totalled 69% of our spending; so we are reaching the areas of greatest need that affect local communities. “With large local authority spending cuts, there is still much more we can do to support our communities…”

If you would like to find out more about HIWCF and the work carried out across the Hampshire and Isle of Wight, please look at the Website.

Image: Jo Dakin, Guy Clayton, Ruth Jones