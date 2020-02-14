Sunday concert series celebrates Beethoven’s 250th anniversary

2020 is the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, arguably the most important composer of all time!

To celebrate, the Halsey Duo will be performing all of Beethoven’s works for Cello and Piano in a series of three Sunday morning concerts at Quay Arts in Newport.

This weekend (16th February) father and daughter James Halsey (cello) and Sally Birkett (piano) will be performing two sets of variations Beethoven composed on fantastic themes by Mozart and Handel and the most well-known of Beethoven’s sonatas for piano and cello, the opus 69 sonata in A major.

Variations

Starting the concert on Sunday, The Seven variations on Papageno and Pamina’s aria “Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fühlen”, from Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute, are full of energy and love (as the title reflects).

These will be followed by Twelve Variations on the justly famous tune ‘See the Conqu’ring Hero Comes’ from Handel’s Judas Maccabaeus. The A major Sonata op.69 concludes the programme. This wonderfully singing work is undoubtably the most often performed of the cello and piano works.

The programmes for the other two concerts follow and tickets for all three concerts are available from Quay Arts £7 in advance, £8 on the door, concert time 11.30.

See the Website to book tickets.

Sunday 29 March

Sonata for piano and cello op.5 no.1 in F major

Twelve variations “Ein Madchen oder Weibchen”

Sonata for piano and cello op.102 no.1 in C major

Sunday 17th May

Sonata for piano and cello op.5 no.2 in G minor

Sonata for piano and cello op.102 no.2 in D major

Biographies

Sally was brought up in Bonchurch and attended Medina High School before studying at Trinity Laban College of Music and Dance and is in demand as a teacher as well and playing chamber music concerts all over the country and abroad. She was one of the first recipients of the West Wight Arts Bursary Awards.

James Halsey plays in the Bingham String Quartet and Tagore String Trio and coaches on many courses for both students and teachers here in the UK in Europe. He is also Director of the Aboyne Cello Festival – a major event in cello lovers’ calendars.

