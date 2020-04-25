Support Isle of Wight RSPCA Animal Centre with in Sunday’s 2.6 Challenge

Staff at RSPCA Godshill Animal Centre are encouraging animal lovers to take part in the 2.6 Challenge and raise much-needed funds for the animal welfare charity.

The week-long challenge kicks off on Sunday, 26th April, when the London Marathon would have held its 40th annual event and asks participants to do a challenge around the number 2.6 or 26.

Take on a 2.6 challenge

To help raise money in these challenging times the charity is also asking kind supporters to take on a 2.6 challenge, maybe something animal themed, to help the animals in its care and being rescued every day.

Animal rescuers at RSPCA Godshill Animal Centre on the Isle of Wight will be leading the way by taking part in their own challenge.

Pugh: Walking 26 miles between us around the centre

Centre manager Suzanne Pugh said:

“Our small crew of staff are doing a 2.6 challenge this Sunday (26th April), and will be walking 26 miles between us around the centre, at a social distance of course! “These are extraordinary times and as people stay at home to flatten the curve, this means that all our fundraising through collections, charity shops, events, and the revenue from our Bohemia Boarding has sadly stopped so we’re desperate for support to help us help the animals in our care at this difficult time. We’d love for people to support us if they can by donating through our giving page, our Just Giving Page.”



What you need to do if you want to take part

Pick a challenge (make sure it’s something you can do safely, while observing social distancing)

Go to the RSPCA 2.6 challenge Just Giving Page and set up a fundraising page or make a donation

Tell your friends and family about it, maybe challenge them to do their own

Post about it on social media to spread the word even further

Then get ready to join thousands of others to do your challenge, starting Sunday, April 26!

For more information visit the Website.

News shared by Suzanne on behalf of RSPCA Isle of Wight. Ed

Image: Ricky Kharawala under CC BY 2.0



