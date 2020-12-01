Support local businesses this year with Wolverton’s Virtual Christmas Fair

Wolverton’s Virtual Christmas Fair encourages the ethos of buying local and supporting Island Businesses this Christmas.

The Virtual Fair, supported by Hose Rhodes Dickson, has a main listing page for all local exhibitors offering up many local unique gifts that can’t be found in most high street stores and for those stuck for what to buy their loved ones this Christmas there’s a ‘Gift Inspiration’ page to help.

Showcasing some of Fair’s veteran exhibitors

Building on the online platform created this September following the sad postponement of the wonderful Wolverton Manor Garden fair until 2021, the Virtual Christmas Fair showcases some of the Fair’s veteran exhibitors, along with some new, and offers a sneak peek at what’s to come at next year’s show.

The Wolverton Manor Garden Fair committee hopes you will visit their Virtual Fair this Festive Season and is working hard planning ahead to be able to host a safe Garden Fair for next year.

The fair will be held on 4th-5th September 2021.

News shared by Elisha on behalf of Age UK. Ed