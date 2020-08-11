Swish Swedish loos for Isle of Wight town

Public toilets in Yarmouth look set to become pay-to-go loos.

Two planning applications have been submitted to update the facilities

In applications submitted to the Isle of Wight Council, Yarmouth Town Council is looking to modernise and upgrade the toilets in Bridge Street and on the High Street, by the Common.

Working with Swedish company Danfo, who have helped other parish, town and community councils on the Island, the town council is set to make the new toilets pay-to-use if approved.

Disabled toilets still free

This means for people wanting to use the facilities, a payment must be made to enter the cubicle before it can be used. However, the disabled toilets, where a baby changing unit will also be installed, will be free to use.

On Bridge Street, proposals (20/01042/FUL) will see the conversion of the existing cubicles to unisex ones, eliminating the male entrance, which will become a store room.

No historic or architectural importance

In one design and access statement, included in the planning documents, it is said the existing brick built conveniences are of no historic or architectural importance and is in need of an upgrade to allow for wheelchair access.

Another statement from Danfo, said the facilities were not very environmentally friendly, causing high utility bills, with the building now dated and worn.

Pre-fabricated Swedish building

On the High Street (20/01501/FUL), the plans are to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a pre-fabricated building, which will come from Danfo’s head office in Sweden.

Instead of the cubicles there now, it is proposed that there is one disabled toilet, with baby-changing facilities, which will be free to use, and one unisex cubicle which will be pay-to-use.

Replacing with modern, hygienic and environmentally friendly toilets

A design and access statement attached for the toilets application says the interior fixtures and fittings are in poor condition and need replacing, as well as high maintenance and utility bills, which is why Yarmouth Town Council thought it best to demolish the building and replace it with the modern, hygienic and environmentally friendly toilets Danfo supply.

Both toilet blocks are said by Danfo to be a great addition to the residents and visitors of ‘the beautiful town of Yarmouth’.

To view and comment on proposals, you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed