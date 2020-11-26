Tables-Tastic: Isle of Wight Mum invents card game to help children with times tables

An Isle of Wight Mum has come up with a new game to help children get to grips with their times tables.

Alison Critchley is now looking for backers to get the game into production.

She explains,

“I came up with the idea for the game during the original lockdown as a way of encouraging my daughters to learn and practice their times tables. The game turned out to be much more fun than we were expecting! “With support and encouragement from friends and family I have had one copy of the game professionally made up and am now trying to raise the money to print 250 games through crowd-funding.”

Alison went on to say,

“I launched by campaign on 16th November and have had a fantastic initial response, raising 20% of my target in the first four days with backers from all over the world. I want to make sure local Isle of Wight families know about it too so that they can get hold of an early copy of the game!”

Special rate for Islanders

Isle of Wight residents have a chance to pledge at a special rate of £10 if they back the project before 4th December.

If the project is successful backers will receive a copy of the game in time for Christmas. The way crowdfunding works is that if it doesn’t raise enough funds backers will keep their money.

Get involved

Read the full story and find out how to support the fundraiser over on the Tables-Tastic Kickstarter Page.

