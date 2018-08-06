Make a dragonfly costume and be part of Ventnor Carnival: Workshops today

Pop along with the kids to the workshops today to make dragonfly costumes and take part in the Ventnor Carnivals later in the week.

dragonfly

If you’re looking to escape the scorching sun today, why not head to the Winter Gardens in Ventnor and take part in a carnival costume workshop and make dragonfly costumes.

The workshops are in preparation for this week’s Ventnor Carnivals, taking place on Wednesday and Saturday.

Where and when
Workshops sessions at the Ventnor Winter Gardens (head down Pier Street to the top of the Cascade) and take place between 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4pm.

The cost is £5 per costume. There’ll be juice and biscuits for participants.

All are welcome, but under 12s will to be accompanied by an adult.

Image: tengen under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 6th August, 2018 8:28am

By

