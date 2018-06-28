Take part in Isle of Wight celebrations for 70th birthday of NHS

The NHS is turning 70 on 5 July 2018.

The following activities and events are taking place on the Island to celebrate this important milestone:

Folk Hospital

Friday 29th June 2018 at 12.30pm

Cherished Island Songsmith Angelina Grimshaw, will be performing in the Full Circle Restaurant at St. Mary’s.

Angelina’s honeyed Americana vocals excel as stripped back contemporary Blues songs with tales of redemption from spell binding albums. Free entry. Why not have lunch whilst you visit.

Summer Fete

Sunday 1st July

To celebrate we’re holding a Summer Fete at St. Mary’s Hospital, by the Lake between 11am and 3pm.

This will be a traditional fete but star attractions are expected to include the Ambulance Services special 999 vehicles, a visit by Star Wars characters and live broadcast by Sunshine Hospital Radio. Free entry and free parking at St. Mary’s.

Past, Present, Future NHS

On Wednesday 4th July, the eve of the birth of the NHS, with the support of UNISON, there will be a celebratory event in three parts at the Riverside Centre in Newport:

Morning 10-12 – NHS and Island Health Care history display. Join us to share your memories of the health service particularly if you used to work for the NHS on either the mainland or Island

Afternoon 2-4pm – displays by services – what services are available within the community, volunteering sector and hospital to help your discharge back home after an episode in hospital and be treated at home or within the community.

Evening from 7:30pm – a celebration for all NHS staff and those who support the NHS with celebration cake, bar and band.

Big 7T

Thursday 5th July

Every area of the NHS is encouraged to hold a tea party on Thursday 5th July to celebrate the day on which the NHS came into being 70 years ago in 1948. More details.

Folk Hospital

Thursday 5th July

On the anniversary of the founding of the NHS the ‘Tea and Biscuit Boys’ a rockabilly band from the Isle of Wight will perform in the Full Circle Restaurant from 12:30. The Tea and Biscuit Boys have been making street busking fashionable since 2009.

This acoustic trio have a tank full of swing and swagger, enough to lift the lid on any Party. So they are coming round to ours. Free entry. Why not have lunch whilst you visit.

Celebration Bells

Saturday 7th July

Throughout the day all 15 Bell Towers on the Island will be ring a short, but special, peel to celebrate 70 years of the NHS.

Careers Event

Saturday 7th July

A careers event for students is being held on Saturday 7th July at St. Mary’s supported by Trust staff and ‘Medical Mavericks’. See the banner below for more details

Service of Celebration

Wednesday 11th July

A multi-faith service of celebration is being held on Wednesday 11th July 2018 at All Saints Church, Ryde. The service will start at 6:00pm and last for about 45 minutes. Light refreshments will be available afterwards. The service is open to all serving and former NHS staff as well as Islanders who want to support the NHS.

Please register your interest in attending or e-mail NHS70@iow.nhs.uk or telephone 01983-822099 ext. 5703.

Folk Hospital

Friday 10th August 2018

Charlie is one of England’s most incredible songwriters having penned and scored records for internationally acclaimed Artists. Charlie had a hit record ‘Pilot Of The Airwaves’. Julian Littman is from Folk Band Steeleye Span and is a multi instrumentalist collaborating on the award winning ‘Dark Matter’ album of poignant, inspiring, songs.

Their tour has taken them all across Great Britain and received amazing reviews. They will perform on Friday 10th August 2018 at 12.30 in the Full Circle Restaurant at St. Mary’s Hospital. Free entry. Why not have lunch whilst you visit.

