Take part in live workout session with Isle of Wight winter sports star, Kim Murray

Isle of Wight winter sports athlete Kimberly Murray is inviting Islanders to a live taster class for her 40-minute strength workout tonight (Wednesday).

The skeleton athlete – who last season represented the UK at world championship level – says,

“I am hosting another live 40 minute strength workout you can do at home. It was so lovely to workout as a group on Sunday and find some community at this time when we’re all apart. “This taster class will give you an idea of what my new Run Strong membership will involve, so you can try it beforehand.”

Sign up in advance

If you are interested you’ll need to sign up in advance (do that here). You’ll be sent the Zoom ID and password in return.

Plus, if you are interested in membership for Kim’s Run Strong Squad, she’ll stay online for a Q&A after the workout.

What are you waiting for? Register your interest today before tonight’s event. More details on the Facebook event page.

Image: © IBSF/@rekords