Take part in Sandown Community Association online quiz after ‘Clap for our Carers’

With people in lockdown at home, the Sandown Community Association is starting a virtual online quiz event, to help relieve the boredom some are experiencing, and raise funds for good causes on the Isle of Wight.

The quiz will take place every Thursday evening at 8.30pm.

We hope people will join in at 8pm for the nationwide ‘Clap for Our Carers’ before logging in a few minutes early to take part in the 15-minute general knowledge quiz.

The quiz is open to anyone in the world wishing to enter.

Cash prizes

There will be cash prizes for the three best quiz scores, but in the event of tied scores the shortest total time taken to answer will decide.

To take part one needs to pre-register at Virtual Quiz Events.

This week’s event will be raising monies for the Free Food in Sandown Charity and the following week for Sandown and Shanklin Inshore Lifeboat.

Get in touch

Other good causes, who would like to benefit, are invited to contact Sandown Community Association via their Facebook page or email to sandownca@gmail.com.

News shared by Alan on behalf of Sandown Community Association. Ed

Image: jon tyson under CC BY 2.0