Take part in survey to rate Island Roads’ performance

Claire shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Residents are being reminded of the opportunity to share their feedback on the services being provided by Island Roads in its annual customer survey.

The survey which is due to close on Friday 1st March invites the public to rate Island Roads’ performance on many aspects of its work from road surfacing and maintenance to street cleansing, verge and grass cutting and its customer service operations. The results are used to help Island Roads improve its performance year on year.

Ashman: Survey gives us really valuable feedback

As the company prepares for another major programme of resurfacing from next month together with a programme of improvements to the Island’s bridges and other key highway structures, service director, Stephen Ashman, underlines why this survey is important.

He says:

“Our annual customer survey gives us really valuable feedback about where residents feel we are performing well and where they feel there is need for improvement. “We are committed as an organisation to performing to the highest standards and of course we have many mechanisms built into our Highways Improvement Programme to ensure we deliver on that but hearing the views of residents is also very important to us and we would encourage people to take the time to answer this short survey.”

25 year PFI Programme

Island Roads is working in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council to deliver the Island’s Highway Improvement Programme which is financed in the main through a grant of £477 million awarded by the Department for Transport.

Take the survey

The survey can be completed online and hard copies are also available in all public libraries, County Hall reception, IW College and Island Roads’ HQ at Daish Way, Newport.

The survey was launched at the beginning of February and closes on Friday 1st March 2019.