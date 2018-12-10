Take part in the ‘reverse advent’ scheme to help those in need

OnTheWight reader, Christine Ward, has been in touch with details of community initiative she has organised during the run-up to Christmas for the past four years.

She explains,

“For those of you that haven’t heard of it, the ‘reverse advent’ idea is that each day in advent you put a long life food item in a box and at the end of advent give it to someone in need of a chosen charity.”

Supporting Open Arms

This year Christine is supporting Open Arms in Ryde, who provide hot meals for those in need and those who are homeless every Sunday.

Open Arms will be giving out food hampers this Christmas and are also in need of hats, gloves and smellies.

Christine says her seven year old son gets so much out of collecting for the scheme and each day decides what goes in.

How you can help

She’ll be gathering items until 20th December and says that if anyone that would like to donate items, such as a bag of sugar or tin of beans, it will really make a difference to someone in need.

For more info about where to drop off (in Ryde) contact Christine via her Facebook Group.