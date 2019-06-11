Talented school children representing the Isle of Wight today in national STEM finals

Vanessa Hicks, Headteacher of Gurnard Primary School share this news. Ed

Island businesses have sponsored three local primary school teams to take part in the national finals of the Jaguar Primary Schools Challenge, with an overwhelming response raising £1,535.

The sponsors include: The Hut, Red Funnel, Esplanade, Ramboll, Airborne UK, Gurit, GKN Aerospace and Circular Economy.

Hicks: Supporting future generations of talent

Headteacher of Gurnard Primary School, Vanessa Hicks, said,

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support that we have received from local businesses. Both from people that are connected to the school and those that are not. “It’s great to see how businesses are so keen to support future generations of talent linked to engineering, design and technology.”

Representing the Isle of Wight

Two teams from Gurnard Primary School, and one from Nettlestone Primary School, will travel to Birmingham to compete in the national final today (11th June 2019).

There they will represent the Isle of Wight and face tough competition from schools from across the UK.

First and second place

Gurnard Primary School took first and second place in the regional competition and are now looking forward to facing the national finals.

Vanessa Hicks said,

“I think the reason they did so well is because there are a lot of children with talent and creativity. We are so incredibly proud of them.”

Pupils: “Trying to make the Isle of Wight proud”

Team member William Bradley, aged 10, said,

“We are trying to make the Isle of Wight proud.”

Team member Taylor Willows, aged 10, said,

“I am so thankful to the Isle of Wight companies that sponsored us so we can get to the finals. We even have funding to buy STEM products for our school.”

Leaving a legacy

The pupils and school STEM team will be buying STEM resources, tools and activities are inspired by this engineering challenge to leave a legacy for other pupils that for future years.

For now, the children are passionate about showing the UK what they can do!