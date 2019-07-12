Team Isle of Wight have ‘done us proud’ at NatWest Island Games

What a fantastic end to the week for Team Isle of Wight at the 2019 Island Games in Gibraltar. They’ll be bringing home a whopping 34 medals, eight more than two years ago.

Today (Friday) saw two golds, three silver and four bronze medals added to the total for the week placing them in seventh place in the overall medal table.

Particular congratulations to Charlie Metcalfe who became the first ever Isle of Wight woman to win the half-marathon. She helped the women’s team, which included Laura Brackley and Rosie Sexton (pictured above), bring home a Silver medal.

Richard Clifton won Gold in the IPSC standard pistol. Ian Grimes won Bronze in the team event.

Dom Cowen won Silver in the 50m prone, with Andy Whittall taking Bronze.

Team Isle of Wight won three Bronze medals in the men’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles table tennis events.

Dan Burns won his 13th Island Games medal playing alongside George Downing in the men’s doubles. Downing also won Bronze in the men’s singles and mixed doubles with Temeesha Hobbs.

Charlie Metcalfe said:

“I was so elated. It was amazing and I’m so happy. “It was a tough race, I stayed close to the front two and I tried to keep it sensible. “I was able to pick it up and I couldn’t believe that I was in front. “We’re all so happy to win team silver too, what a great race for us.”

The closing ceremony will be held tonight (Friday).

Thank you to all the Isle of Wight athletes who represented the Island at the Games. We’re all very proud of you.