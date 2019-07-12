Team Isle of Wight rank seventh on the leaderboard at Island Games

On the penultimate day at the 2019 Island Games Team Isle of Wight managed to secure two Silver and three Bronze medals.

The Isle of Wight is currently seventh on the leader table with 11 Gold, seven Silver and 14 Bronze medals.

Thursday’s medal-winners

Perron Phipps picked up a Silver in air pistol shooting.

Abi Lacey swam a new PB to take Silver in the 100m individual medley.

Megan King swam her fastest time to win Bronze in the 50m backstroke.

The women’s team won Bronze in the 4 x 100m medley relay.

Bridget Fryer won Bronze in discus and on the track.

Swim coach Val Gard said:

“It has been an amazing week. “The medals have been wonderful but we’ve also had loads of personal best swims too. “Our swimmers have really worked hard, not just over the last six months but over several years. “To see them get rewarded for that is just fantastic.”

Best of luck to all the athletes taking part in the final day of the Games today (Friday).

The Isle of Wight is incredibly proud of you all.