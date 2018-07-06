Team Isle of Wight secure sponsorship deal for 2019 Island Games

Team Isle of Wight has a secured a new sponsorship deal ahead of the 2019 Natwest International Island Games in Gibraltar.

Sandown-based software company ICRTouch has pledged around £16,000 to fund the squad’s official team uniform for the second games running.

Team Isle of Wight plans to send around 140 competitors to the 18th biennial games, which start in 12 months.

Sponsorship deal “A perfect fit”

Martin Goodall, chairman of the Isle of Wight Island Games Association, said:

“We’re really excited to be continuing our fantastic relationship with ICRTouch. “They are a global brand on the Isle of Wight and to have their support as we compete on the international stage makes it a perfect fit. “We’re exceptionally grateful, as this is money the competitors don’t now have to find themselves, which makes a huge difference.”

New kit being designed

A new uniform incorporating the Isle of Wight flag – similar to the kit worn at the Gotland games in 2017 – is currently being designed.

As part of the deal with ICRTouch, the company is helping to revamp and host the team’s website, which will be launched this summer.

Colin Ringer, managing director of ICRTouch, said:

“Team Isle of Wight will compete in 12 different events in Gibraltar – athletics, sailing, judo, tennis, swimming, shooting, triathlon, cycling, table tennis, squash, badminton and basketball.”

Recce of Spanish island

Martin and vice-chairman, Kevin Winchcombe, travelled to the island on Spain’s south coast on Wednesday to visit sporting venues and attend the international association’s AGM.

Next year’s games take place between 6 and 12 July 2019.

Anyone keen to support Team Isle of Wight can contact Martin Goodall via email at iwiga.chair@gmail.com

News shared by Matt White on behalf of the Island Games Isle of Wight team. Ed