Team Isle of Wight winning Gold and Silver medals in the Island Games

Team Isle of Wight ended the first day (Sunday) of NatWest Island Games competition in Gibraltar with two golds and a silver medal – all in shooting.

Congratulations to Imogen Moss, Shelley Moss, Matt Reed and Perron Phipps.

The Moss sisters won Gold in the women’s standard pistol team event, to follow their Silver in the sports pistol.

Matt Reed and Perron Phipps won Gold in the men’s 50m team pistol competition.

Bumper day of medals

The second day (Monday) saw the Team bring home five Gold and two Silver medals.

Daniel Eckersley defended and won his 3000m steeplechase Gold title

title Andy Whittall and Dom Cowen picked up Gold in the 50m prone rifle shooting event

in the 50m prone rifle shooting event Gold for James Forman in the men’s 400m hurdles

for James Forman in the men’s 400m hurdles Emily Niven, aged 18, won Gold in the women’s Judo 63kg

in the women’s Judo 63kg Hannah Niven, aged 16, won Gold in the women’s Judo 52kg

in the women’s Judo 52kg Swimmer, Abi Lacey, won Silver in the 400IM

in the 400IM Imogen Moss and Shelley Moss won Silver in the women’s air pistol pairs

Not only that by 13-year-old Amelie Haworth is through to the squash semi finals.

