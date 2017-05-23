Technical problem with pumping station in East Cowes

Southern Water have announced an ongoing technical problem with one of their pumping stations in East Cowes.

They say that due to the problem, they’ve had to “release some screened wastewater into the environment to protect nearby homes and businesses”.

A spokesperson for Southern Water told OnTheWight this afternoon,

“We have an ongoing technical problem with pumps at our Albany Road pumping station in East Cowes and are working hard to resolve the situation. “At present we have tankers to take wastewater from the site to a nearby pumping station and a programme of work is already underway to fix the issue. We are working to install replacement pumps and currently plan to have the first pump installed this afternoon. “Once installed this pump will contain the situation. Until then, as well as tankering to manage the incoming flows to the site, we have had to release some screened wastewater into the environment to protect nearby homes and businesses – these releases have been intermittent with the latest occurring at 8.30am today (Tuesday 23 May).”

Working hard to minimise impact

They went on to say,

“The local authority, Environment Agency and the local community have been informed and we are keeping them updated. “We’d like to reassure our customers we’re working hard to try and minimise the impact of this incident and would like to thank people for their patience and understanding while we work to resolve this as quickly and safely as possible.”

Image: © Google Streetview

Location map

View the location of this story.