Teen arrested after BB gun into school and assaulting police office

Police were called at 11.43am this morning following reports of a teenager with a weapon in Albany Road, Newport.

The Isle of Wight council confirmed a young person was found to have taken a BB gun to the Island Learning Centre.

The school successfully activated its lockdown policy, the young person left the school and was stopped by police shortly afterwards.

A council spokesperson said,

“No pupils or staff were physically harmed, and the school is due to reopen tomorrow as normal with appropriate support in place for those affected by this incident.”

Teen arrested

Police told News OnTheWight,

“Officers located a girl along St James Street. An officer was assaulted at the location and sustained a head injury. “A 16-year-old girl from Ryde has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time. “A BB gun has been recovered by police.”

Image: Google Street View