Teen assault ends with fractured jaw

We’re investigating an assault in Newport on Thursday (2 November) which left a 15 year-old boy with a fractured jaw.

He was on St James’ Street when he reported that he was assaulted by another teenager at some point between 9:15-9:45pm.

The victim described the teenage boy as:

White

Aged between 15 and 16 years-old

He was of a thin build

He was around 5ft 10ins tall

He had blonde short scruffy hair and blonde facial hair

He was with two other teenage boys of a similar age

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Katy Lee at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44170428097. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress please call 999.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

