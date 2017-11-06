Teen assault ends with fractured jaw

The police share this latest appeal. Ed
We’re investigating an assault in Newport on Thursday (2 November) which left a 15 year-old boy with a fractured jaw.
He was on St James’ Street when he reported that he was assaulted by another teenager at some point between 9:15-9:45pm.
The victim described the teenage boy as:
- White
- Aged between 15 and 16 years-old
- He was of a thin build
- He was around 5ft 10ins tall
- He had blonde short scruffy hair and blonde facial hair
- He was with two other teenage boys of a similar age
Anyone with information is asked to call DC Katy Lee at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44170428097. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress please call 999.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 6th November, 2017 5:25pm
