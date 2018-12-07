Teenage Cancer Trust Christmas fundraiser at Lake Aldi

Well done to Ekine Fernandez who has organised this event in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. Ed

This Sunday 9th December (4pm-6pm) head to Aldi in Lake for this Christmas fundraiser in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

• Santa’s grotto (every child gets a present)

• Lots of Christmas crafts for children

• Vintage Island Amusements will be bringing their shootout stall and possibly one more

• Face paint

• Raffle (prizes – £30 Christmas hamper, 10ft Easyset pool x 2, Selection of garden games, Kevin the Carrot and family hamper)

• Tombola table with lots of prizes

• Mince pie eating competition – winner takes home a hamper of different mince pies!

• Bake sale

• Surprise entertainment

• Hot chocolate bar serving all types of different hot chocolate from a simple £1 hot chocolate to a luxurious salted caramel one with whipped cream

All staff working that day will also be dressing up (or at least wear a festive jumper!)

Come and get in the Christmas Spirit… We may even have a Giant Kevin the Carrot soft toy up for grabs.

We are hoping to raise lots of money for an amazing charity so they can support every single teenager going through cancer to make sure no one is alone.

Aldi partnered with TCT in 2017 and is hoping to raise £5 million by the end of 2022.

This is an event organised by the store staff in Lake on the IOW to raise some money and contribute to that £5 million.##Image: alicerosen under CC BY 2.0