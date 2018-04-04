Teenager left with head injuries after Ryde assault

Police officers were called just after 1am on Sunday 1st April to reports of two groups fighting in Queen’s Road, by All Saints Church, in Ryde. A 17 year old boy with head injuries was taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Police and police dog

Police issue this latest appeal. Ed

We’re appealing for witnesses following an assault that left a teenager with a head injury on the Isle of Wight.

Officers were called just after 1am on April 1 to reports of two groups fighting in Queen’s Road, by All Saints Church, in Ryde.

When officers arrived the two groups dispersed, leaving a 17-year-old man with a head injury.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Get in touch
Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or who knows those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44180119430, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: westmidlandspoliceunder CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 4th April, 2018 11:27am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g9H

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*