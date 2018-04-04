Teenager left with head injuries after Ryde assault

Police issue this latest appeal. Ed

We’re appealing for witnesses following an assault that left a teenager with a head injury on the Isle of Wight.

Officers were called just after 1am on April 1 to reports of two groups fighting in Queen’s Road, by All Saints Church, in Ryde.

When officers arrived the two groups dispersed, leaving a 17-year-old man with a head injury.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Get in touch

Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or who knows those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44180119430, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: westmidlandspoliceunder CC BY 2.0