Teens organise charity gig for Shanklin Theatre with some big names

Isle of Wight musician, Paul Armfield, and Isle of Wight blues band Black Daniels, It Ain’t Half Hot Mum star Melvyn Hayes and John Challis (Only Fools and Horses’ Boycie) are among the names lining up to take part in Drumming and Strumming for Shanklin Theatre.

The virtual charity concert, organised to raise money for the theatre in Shanklin, will premiere on Facebook and YouTube, on Thursday 22nd April.

Also appearing on the virtual bill are Doctor and the Medics singer Clive Jackson, Antiques Road Trip star, David Harper and Jacqui McShee, lead singer of 1970s folk band, Pentangle.

Established Isle of Wight musicians, including JC Grimshaw, John Wroath, Company B UK and Sol Grimshaw will be performing.

Organised by teenagers

The event is being put together by Jake Curran (15) and Tilly Grimshaw (16), as they work to complete their Duke of Edinburgh awards. The pair are members of Isle of Wight band The Solar Escape and will also be performing.

Shanklin Theatre is currently closed due to Covid-19 and is set to reopen in the summer.

It Ain’t Half Hot Mum star and Shanklin Theatre patron, Melvyn Hayes, is among those set to appear. He first performed at the venue 40 years ago and told Drumming and Strumming,

“Shanklin Theatre means so much to me.”

Doctor and the Medics star Clive Jackson said,

“Donate to Shanklin Theatre, to help them and everyone involved come back with a bounce and keep providing quality live entertainment.”

Farrow: It’s not just for tourism, but for the locals as well

Vic Farrow, Shanklin Theatre Chairman said

“The theatre is important, for both the Island and the community locally, because we have a lot of local people who attend and a lot of local people who appear here. “We have dance schools, the Island Savoyards and Spotlight. All those people bring interest to youngsters and it’s the young people who are going to be the future of this place. It’s not just for tourism, but for the locals as well.”

Curran: Know how hard entertainment sector has been hit

Co-organiser Jake Curran said,

“As members of The Solar Escape, Tilly and I know how hard the entertainment sector has been hit by Covid-19. “That’s why we’re organising Drumming and Strumming for Shanklin Theatre, as part of our Duke of Edinburgh award.”

Co-organiser Tilly Grimshaw said,

“We are really excited to do our first Drumming and Strumming concert on 22nd April, which you will be able to watch on Facebook and YouTube. We hope you can join us!”

Visit Drumming and Strumming for Shanklin Theatre on Facebook and YouTube to watch.

To donate before the night, visit the Website.

