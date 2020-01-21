Telegraph pole fire closes road and leads to evacuation

Island Roads have closed part of Bembridge High Street following a fire which broke out at the top of a telegraph pole on the ’roundabout’.

The High Street is closed from its junction with Church Road for a distance of 54 metres in a southerly direction to enable Scottish and Southern Electric to restore the service.

The photo below, captured by Paul Collins, shows the extent of the fire earlier today.

The butchers on the corner of the road, WW Woodford, were evacuated.

Image: © Paul Collins