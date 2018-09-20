Temporary closure of Firestone Copse and Parkhurst Forest car parks

The Forestry Commission apologise for any inconvenience and hope visitors will understand the need to preserve the safety of all around large machinery.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

firestone copse from the air

Justin Rylands, the Recreation Ranger for Forestry Commission England (South England Forest District) shares this news. Ed

The Forestry Commission is advising members of the public that both Firestone Copse and Parkhurst Forest car parks will need to be closed temporarily during some of next week for essential resurfacing works.

It is expected that the car park at Firestone Copse will only be needed to close on Monday 24th September before the operation moves to Parkhurst car park which will close from Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th.

Access to both forests will not be affected for pedestrians or cyclists although it should be noted that some sections of the forest roads will also be temporarily closed while they too are improved.

We apologise for any inconvenience but are sure our visitors will understand the need to preserve the safety of all around large machinery.

Image: © Andrew Nordbruch

Thursday, 20th September, 2018 1:23pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lwO

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Wootton

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*