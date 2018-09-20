Temporary closure of Firestone Copse and Parkhurst Forest car parks

Justin Rylands, the Recreation Ranger for Forestry Commission England (South England Forest District) shares this news. Ed

The Forestry Commission is advising members of the public that both Firestone Copse and Parkhurst Forest car parks will need to be closed temporarily during some of next week for essential resurfacing works.

It is expected that the car park at Firestone Copse will only be needed to close on Monday 24th September before the operation moves to Parkhurst car park which will close from Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th.

Access to both forests will not be affected for pedestrians or cyclists although it should be noted that some sections of the forest roads will also be temporarily closed while they too are improved.

We apologise for any inconvenience but are sure our visitors will understand the need to preserve the safety of all around large machinery.

Image: © Andrew Nordbruch