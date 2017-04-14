Eric shares details of this upcoming charity event. Ed

At midday on Easter Monday (17th April) ten extreme “athletes” will gather at High Spirits, 89 High Street, Sandown to demolish a 5kg jar of pickled onions.

According to Eric Lawson, he and Steve Bavington bought the jar of onions in an auction at the Pickle Wars held in January this year in Gurnard. The Pickle Wars has been raising money for the Children Liver Disease Foundation for 16 years.

Eat them for charity

Eric explained,

“Initially we were ecstatic about our win, but over the next two days we wondered what on earth we were going to do with this massive amount of pickled onions. We haven’t tasted these onions yet and the bloke who made them indicated they were ‘warm’. We both love eating pickled onions but there is a lot of them in this enormous jar. Then it dawned on us. Eat them for charity. “We are both very supportive of the work Trevor Blaney does with the Pop-up Soup Kitchen on the Island. Another friend Steve Marsh of TJs Gym who heads the Stupini Kids charity that ships much needed food, toiletries and clothing to a deprived children centre in Romania. This has its origins in the shoe box appeal.”

Get involved

At the event you have the opportunity to guess the number of onions in the jar, buy raffle tickets for some great prizes and there will be an auction for three very desirable items. But of course the highlight of the event will be watching the ten extreme “athletes” eat the most onions and win the crown.

Proceedings start at midday with the eat off commencing just after 1pm.

Please get down and help support these charities or donate online via Just Giving.

