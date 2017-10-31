Ten year old Sophie gives back to hospital after care for broken arm

George shares this latest news on behalf of the Friends of St Mary’s Hospital. Ed

Ten-year-old Sophie Frost knew just what to do to support the charity for which her grandmother is a volunteer: she would undertake a sponsored walk.

The walk, covering just under 11 miles on Monday, was in aid of the Friends of St Mary’s Hospital, for which Sophie’s grandmother, Rita Warren, volunteers in the hospital’s foyer shop/café every Friday.

Rita recalled,

“She came into the foyer to say hello, and when I told her what the Friends do she said, ‘I’ll do a walk for you’. She is a very kind little girl.”

Sophie’s walk was from her home in Lake to the hospital, via the cycle track, accompanied by her grandfather, Peter Warren.

She explained,

“I wanted to help the hospital in some way – I remember how they helped me when I broke my arm.”

A pupil of Newchurch Primary School, Sophie took advantage of the school’s staff development day to do the walk which, with a break or two, lasted about four hours. Peter estimated that Sophie would have raised around £120 for her efforts.

Working at the hospital is very much a family affair; Sophie’s mother, Cathy Frost, is a patient transport driver, and father Christopher Frost is the hospital’s Service Improvement Manager.

Lesley Myland, chairman of the Friends, said

“I am really touched by what Sophie has done for us. She is a courageous and thoughtful young lady – probably our youngest fund-raiser ever. We will make sure that what she has raised will be used for something of which she will approve.”

Her proud grandmother said Sophie had said she wanted to raise money for the homeless next.

Image: Sophie celebrates with her family outside the hospital entrance. Left to right: Christopher Frost, Peter Warren, Rita Warren and Cathy Frost

