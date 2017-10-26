The annual Isle of Wight Honey Show returns to Cowes

The annual Isle of Wight Beekeepers’ Association Honey Show takes place next month.

Returning once again to the Isle of Wight Community Club in Cowes, the show is open to the public between 2pm and 4.45pm on Saturday 4th November 2017.

As always, there’ll be a splendid display of local honey, beeswax and hive products.

It’s free entry with free honey tastings (vote for your favourite), a cafe providing refreshments (usually with some honey related cakes or biscuits) and lots of free parking.

This is a cracking little event and a great way to learn more about bees and beekeeping.

Find out more about the Association by visiting their Website.

Image: vibrant spirit under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.