The annual Isle of Wight Honey Show returns to Cowes

This is a great annual event where you can learn more about bees and beekeeping. You also get to taste a range of honeys for free and vote on your favourite. Don’t miss it!

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Honey:

The annual Isle of Wight Beekeepers’ Association Honey Show takes place next month.

Returning once again to the Isle of Wight Community Club in Cowes, the show is open to the public between 2pm and 4.45pm on Saturday 4th November 2017.

As always, there’ll be a splendid display of local honey, beeswax and hive products.

It’s free entry with free honey tastings (vote for your favourite), a cafe providing refreshments (usually with some honey related cakes or biscuits) and lots of free parking.

This is a cracking little event and a great way to learn more about bees and beekeeping.

Find out more about the Association by visiting their Website.

Image: vibrant spirit under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 26th October, 2017 3:25pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fKZ

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*