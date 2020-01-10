The Annual Isle of Wight Tractor Road Run takes place on Saturday (video)

This Saturday sees the return of the annual charity tractor road run.

Organised by Isle of Wight Classic Tractors, the convoy sets off from the Eight Bells pub in Carisbrooke from around 10am-10:30am – but tractors will be arriving from 9am.

The provisional route goes from Carisbrooke to Gatcombe, Cridmore, Chale Green, Atherfield Green, Shorwell, Brighstone, Calbourne, Chessell, Brook, ending at Compton Farm.

Collecting for two charities

All proceeds from the donations collected will be heading to two Isle of Wight charities; the Alzheimer’s cafe and Mountbatten – in memory of John Butcher “Butch”.

If you spot the tractors when you are out and about on Saturday, please be sure to give them a wave and if possible make a donation. The patience of drivers also using the roads would be appreciated.

Thanks to Jack Redfurn for this great video of the tractors raring to go:

This video from YouTuber Grizzly9871, shows the Tractor Road Run from 2018

Image: © THE ANCIENT MATELOT