The Awakening at Home: Free online day retreat and mini Festival of Wellbeing

The Awakening Festival of wellbeing, self care and connection should have been taking place on the Isle of Wight in June but instead is holding a free virtual festival next Saturday (27th June, 10am-6pm), with plenty of speakers, meditation classes, yoga and sound sessions. And it’s totally free.

Throughout the day on Saturday 27th June, you can join with some of The Awakening’s wonderful speakers and teachers to honour your wellbeing, self care and connection.

Take part in any or all sessions

From morning through to evening you will be able to join any online session you wish to.

Each session will be running on the hour from 10am through to 6pm, and you will be able to enjoy a mix of yoga and movement, Qoya, meditation, inspiring talks, sound sessions and more, as well as a special opening and closing ceremony.

All sessions are completely free, and will run on the hour throughout the day and you can connect in from the comfort of your own home via Zoom.

Taylor: We’re all in need of a little lockdown lift

Founder of The Awakening, Kate Taylor, says,

“There’s never been more of a need to put our health and wellbeing front and centre than right now, and we’re all in need of a little lockdown lift. “So how about a self care and wellbeing festival in the comfort of your own home?”

ON OFFER THROUGHOUT THE DAY:

09:30: Opening ceremony with Awakening founder Kate Taylor

10:00: Rise & Shine Cocktail with Island based Carol Macartney – meditation, breath & gentle morning stretches.

11:00: Sensory Sound Session with Lisa Pauley – aromatic oil & crystal bowl sound bath to activate your senses.

12:00: Mindful Chocolate Meditation with Meredith Whitley – a gentle sensory session combining a beautiful mindful eating meditation and chocolate.

13:00: Creating a Gateway to Your Extraordinary Life with Nicky Clinch.

14:00: Meet Your Spirit Guide with Yamile Yemoonjah – Connect with your cosmic helpers with this spirit guide meditation.

15:00: Tai Chi Energy Activation with Island based David Hunt – Open your energy channels to allow energy to flow more effectively through the body.

16:00: Energise + Thrive Vinyasa Flow with Island based teacher Jenny Stewart – This flow class will tap into your innate source of energy via an awesome creative sequence of backbends, standing poses, balances and stretches.

17:00: Qoya Dance Party with Kate Taylor – connect to your wise, wild and free self as we round up the day in true festival style.

18:00: Closing ceremony and gratitude circle with Kate

Book your free place

To take part in The Awakening virtual festival, simply book book via Kate’s Website

News shared by Kate on behalf of The Awakening Festival. Ed