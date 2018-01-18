The Carillion fiasco and impact on HMP Isle of Wight

Outsourcing and construction giant, Carillion, which went into liquidation at the beginning of the week, is believed to provides services to HMP Isle of Wight.

The IWCP says that Carillion is “believed to manage the delivery of several services on site, including mechanical and engineering, grounds maintenance, and pest control”.

Minister: “Keep coming to work”

Rt Hon David Lidington CBE MP, Minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, said the government will continue to deliver all public sector services. He added,

“All employees should keep coming to work, you will continue to get paid. Staff that are engaged on public sector contracts still have important work to do.”

Staff already collecting pensions from Carillion will continue to receive payments. A dedicated Webpage and helpline have also been set up for workers who may be concerned or have questions about their personal situation.

Investigation

Questions have been raised over the last couple of days about how the company could have got into such difficulties without the knowledge of government ministers.

This morning (Thursday), Paul George from Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the conduct of the auditors and directors would be investigated.

