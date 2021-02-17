The Cowes Men’s Shed G.I.V.E. away – helping those who are helping others grow their own produce

Storeroom2010’s Cowes Men’s Shed have teamed up with the Green Island Veg Economy (G.I.V.E) Facebook group to give a selection of tables of varying size, made by the members of Cowes Men’s Shed, to participating G.I.V.E. members wanting to share their produce this Spring.

Through the G.I.V.E. Facebook group, excess plants and seedlings are made available by Islanders wishing to help others by sharing their own locally grown produce.

A place to learn from others

It is a place to share knowledge, tips advice and photos. The end result is the hope that hundreds, if not thousands on the Isle of Wight will grow their own and share surplus crops by leaving them in their front garden for others to collect for free.

Benefits of growing your own

Many new gardeners have been encouraged by both Cowes Men’s Shed and G.I.V.E. to engage in gardening during the pandemic, appreciating the therapeutic qualities it offers.

Cowes Men’s Shed are continuing their Outreach programme to support the Island’s Community during lockdown and continue to welcome men and women.

Anyone wishing to find out more about Cowes Men’ Shed can find them on social media or can contact Adam on (01983) 209734 Mon-Fri, 10am to 3pm.

News shared by Adam on behalf of Cowes Men’s Shed. Ed