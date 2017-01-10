The Creation Station scoops Excellence in Children’s Education Services award

Great news in from Emma Theunissen, The Owner of the Isle of Wight Creation Station. Ed

Over the past year over 100,000 business professionals and the general public nominated companies & individuals based on their recent achievements.

The Creation Station was nominated in the Corporate Livewire Innovation Award for their excellence in Children’s education Services.

Emma Theunissen, The Owner of The Creation Station Isle of Wight said,

“I’m delighted that the pre-school and after school clubs programmes have been recognised by this prestigious award. With the squeeze on creativity within the educational system we are delighted to support local parents and schools with fun, arts and crafts based educational activities which help children develop and that they love.”

David Bateson of Corporate Live Wire said,

“The judges were very impressed with the quality of the creative activities. The age and stage specific programmes have clearly defined structures and enable each child to develop their essential skills through fun hands on creative activities. “The baby discover, Little Explorer and Create Clubs were deemed to be very engaging and unique, with a high quality educational offering.”

All winners of the 2017 Innovation & Excellence Awards are subject to the same rigorous assessment criteria, carried out by experienced in-house professionals. This ensures that only the most deserving teams, practices and individuals walk away with one of these prestigious accolades.

Image: © Creation Station