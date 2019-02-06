Isle of Wight to host important Fibromyalgia and Lyme Disease academic research study

Near the end of last year a new clinic was launched on the Isle of Wight for people with Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS) or chronic pain problems.

Called The Future Clinic, the practice boasts a passionate team, made up of medical doctors, neuroscientists, physiotherapists, nutritionists, occupational, and psychological therapists.

As well offering support from the molecular to the spiritual aspects of their clients’ conditions, The Future Clinic also takes a broad clinical approach.

Searching for a link between Lyme and FMS

In January the Future Clinic announced plans to begin a research programme on the prevalence of Borrelia (Lyme Disease), and associated infections, in patients with Fibromyalgia.

This is very exciting news for all those diagnosed with Lyme or FMS and once funding is in place (see below), The Future Clinic can begin the programme.

Pro bono and ‘at cost’ involvement

Some of the cost of the research programme is being covered by Dr Gary Lee and Professor Puri, an Honorary Clinical Research Fellow at Imperial College London, who will provide academic lead.

They will be collaborating with a number of professionals on the Isle of Wight have who offered their time free of charge, extra rooms have been offered at the clinic for the research study, and the ArminLabs in Germany will be organising the logistics and carrying out the blood tests at cost.

Dr Gary Lee told OnTheWight,

“There has been a tremendous sense of cohesion from all those involved, offering their time and foregoing any profit in order for the study to take place.”

21,000 Euros needed

The research was due to begin next week (11th February), but the start date has had to be postponed.

Despite all the pro bono services from professionals involved and lab’s work being provided at cost, the research programme still comes in at 21,000 Euros for 52 people to take part.

Dr Lee says he’s not entirely sure how this will be funded and is exploring various options, but if you have any ideas, or a large wad of money stuffed down the back of the sofa, please do get in touch with him.

Healthy subjects still needed

The response to a call for participants in the study was overwhelming, with Dr Lee telling us that he’d received over 200 emails from those with FMS wanting to take part.

In preparation for once funded is secured, the study still requires healthy control subjects.

If you know any women on the Isle of Wight, who does not have Fibromyalgia, and might be willing to act as a healthy control, please do get in touch with the team by emailing info@thefutureclinic.com.

If they are an age match for any of the 21 FMS subjects chosen for the study, they could be part of this very important research.

