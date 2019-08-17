The Future Clinic launch a new series of chronic pain Webinars

The Future Clinic – a passionate team of medical doctors, neuroscientists, physiotherapists, nutritionists, occupational, and psychological therapists based in Cowes – will be soon launching their new Webinar Series.

Priced at just £20 each the Autumn Webinar Series begins in October and as tickets are limited to 25 per session, you’ll need to act quickly to secure yours (see below for how to book).

First Webinar

Presented by Dr Gary Lee and Dr Michael Luckmann, the first Webinar topic will be “Fibromyalgia – The Story of Strength and Adaptability. The Future Clinic’s Neurobiological Model”.

Dr Gary Lee and Dr Michael Luckmann

Dr Lee, founder of The Future Clinic, explains,

“As well as the science of our model, this Webinar also tells the story of my personal journey in trying to make sense of Fibromyalgia over the last 20 years and why I think it is one of the most important conditions of our time to understand better. “I will take you through the challenges and frustrations as well as the moments of enlightenment I experienced over the last two decades and suspect many will be familiar to you.”

What is Fibromyalgia Syndrome? (click to expand) Fibromyalgia Syndrome is thought to affect one in 20 people. Women are seven times more likely to have the condition than men. Symptoms include chronic widespread neuropathic pain, chronic fatigue and long-term sleep disturbance, light and chemical sensitivity, chronic stiffness and muscle/joint pain. Many people with FMS also experience restless leg syndrome, chronic migraines, irritable bowel syndrome and more. The most popular view from experts is that the symptoms of FMS are caused by a dysfunction of the central nervous system. An imbalance of chemicals in the spinal fluid send messages to the brain that result in chronic pain shooting around the body. People with FMS are also hypersensitive to pain, feeling around three times more pain than a normal healthy person. For example, scratching an itch on your arm just slightly too firmly can feel like your skin is being pulled apart by red-hot knives. Scientists have been researching the condition for many decades and over ten years ago German scientists successfully discovered the DNA fingerprint for FMS, leading to the conclusion that the condition is genetic. It’s thought to be triggered by either a virus, trauma to the body (such as giving birth or an operation), or an emotionally stressful event. There is currently no cure for FMS. Patients learn to manage the condition through a controlled drug regime and changes to lifestyle.

What to expect

Topics for future Webinars will include:

The best use of medication,

The potential role of pathogens in Fibromyalgia, Lyme diseases and other co-infections,

Why take antidepressants for pain,

How the immune system works and its potential role in Fibromyalgia, nutrition,

How on earth can I exercise with Fibromyalgia, and many more.

Each webinar will be self-contained and can be watched as a standalone, but there will be an overall cohesion between different presentations.

One year on

The start of the Webinar Series marks one year since the launch of The Future Clinic in Autumn 2018.

Since then the clinic has begun the important research project to determine the prevalence of Borrelia (Lyme Disease), and associated infections, in patients with Fibromyalgia.

Dr Lee explains,

“We have established ourselves as a place where people can come and feel confident they will be heard and get accurate, up to date information on Fibromyalgia.”

He goes on to say,

“Many people have attended our clinic and been following us on Facebook. Our Mini-Film Series has started, via Facebook, which people are enjoying and finding useful. “It has been a pleasure making partnerships with a wide variety of people, from those interested in ecology and health to laboratories in Germany.”

Book now for Webinar

If you’d like to take part in the debut Future Clinic Webinar choose a time slot and book today.

