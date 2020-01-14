The Grand Annual Rotary Sale returns to Shanklin

The Grand Annual Rotary Sale has almost anything you can think of for sale, often including the kitchen sink. The sale starts at 10am today (Tuesday)

It’s that time of year when the Grand Annual Rotary sale returns to Shanklin.

There’s always a huge array of second-hand items for sale, such as clothes, kitchenware, furniture, electrical equipment, tools and gardening items, books and fabric.

It’s one of the best places on the Isle of Wight to pick up a bargain and in previous years, tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for local charities and organisations.

Where and when
The sale takes place at Park Resorts, Lower Hyde (to the left of Lidl in Shanklin).

The sale runs from Tuesday 14th to Saturday 25th January (10am-4pm daily and 10am-1pm on last day). It is closed Sunday and Monday in order for items to be refreshed.

A collection team is available to take donated items. Call them on 07592 533363.

Tuesday, 14th January, 2020 9:18am

