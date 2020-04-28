The Great Indoors: Ventnor Exchange launch photographic project to document Coronavirus confinement

Ventnor Exchange have launched an interactive photography project to help document this unique moment in history.

They say,

“During these incredible times we want your help to document this unique moment in history that we’re all living through. “We’re launching an open call for photographs documenting your life in Coronavirus lockdown for a special exhibition celebrating ‘The Great Indoors’.”

How does it work?

You can submit up to three photos, which may relate to each other or act as stand alone images.

The Ventnor Exchange team will be selecting their favourites for a special online gallery, which will also be followed by a live exhibition when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Ventnor Exchange will also be producing prints of the selected images which you can be kept or sold.

© Alice Armfield

Criteria

Your photos could be abstract, conceptual, portraits, documentary or even selfies, the only rule is that the photos must be taken from inside your home and respond to the title ‘The Great Indoors’.

Submit Your Photos

Submit up to three photos using the online portal.

You will retain ownership of all images submitted, but be giving Ventnor Exchange consent to use them for this project.

If you are posting images online don’t forget to tag Ventnor Exchange on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @ventnorexchange and using the hashtag #TheGreatIndoors

Image: Nenad Rakicevic under CC BY 2.0