The Inflatable Rainbow Run returns this summer

It’s chaotic, it’s colourful – and it’s back! Following the sell-out success of last summer’s Inflatable Rainbow Run, the event will return to Sandown Airport on Sunday, 28th July.

Walk, run or dance your way through the happiest 3km on the Isle of Wight while raising money for Islanders affected by cancer.

Comprising a 3km colour run with five colour stations and ten inflatable obstacles to climb over, clamber around or crawl through, last year’s debut event raised a massive £40,000, with 1,000 people taking part.

Wessex Cancer Trust’s biggest fundraiser to date

Wessex Cancer Trust’s Community Engagement Manager, Lorraine White, said:

“We’re so excited to be bringing the Inflatable Rainbow Run back to the Isle of Wight again this year. “Last year’s event sold out in its first year and turned out to be Wessex Cancer Trust’s biggest fundraiser to date, so I would urge anyone interested in taking part to act fast as we’re expecting another sell-out year.”

The family-friendly event, which is this year sponsored by ARID Design and Management Consultants, will also include live music, children’s entertainment, food vans and a licensed bar.

Enter the Corporate Cup

For Island businesses, there’s also the chance to go head to head in the Corporate Cup, last year won by Morrisons in Newport.

The first to get their team of five over the line will be crowned champions. Entry is now open and you can sign up through the Website.

Star fundraisers

All participants will receive a medal for taking part and those who raise more than £50 in sponsorship by 28th June will become star fundraisers, receiving a branded T-shirt to wear on the day.

Become a business sponsor

We’re also on the look out for event sponsors, so if your business would like to get involved we’d love to hear from you.

For more information, e-mail lorraine.white@wessexcancer.org.uk or call 07785 472863.