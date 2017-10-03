Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club compete for Frank Pragnell Cup

Wayne shares this latest report from the The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

Bembridge Down played host to the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club on Sunday 1st October for the Frank Pragnell Cup. The Club would like to thank Mr. Rob Taylor for welcoming us back for the use of this stunning venue.

Very many thanks also to Geoff Taylor and Rory Stephens who braved the rain on the Saturday to clear the way and set eight superb sections, the all-important Observers and Viki Taylor, Club Photographer, who battled constantly with the very poor light conditions, but still managed to produce some great images – Top effort by all.

Challenging conditions

The riders managed to complete almost two laps before the rain began falling on the chalky down land, despite the challenging conditions, the sections held up remarkably well and provided the riders with an excellent trial.

Will West led the way in the Expert class with an excellent performance to finish with the lowest score of the day – just eight dropped marks. James Stay recorded a ‘dream’ final lap, adding only a single mark to his total helping to secure a solid second place from Jim West in third.

Jos Wright (Youth Expert rider – pictured above) deserves a mention at this point – Jos tackled the exact same route as his adult counterparts on the very tricky Expert course. He had a mixed day and was disappointed with his score – but top marks to him for what was a valiant effort, braver than most of us!

Winter Series expert champion

However the day ultimately belonged to Simon Newnham (pictured at the top), who with today’s fourth place finish earned himself the 2017 Winter Series Expert Championship.

Simon consistently posted solid performances – particularly during the first half of the year to take the Club Expert title – very many congratulations on what is a great achievement.

Another clear winner

Meanwhile, the Intermediate class produced another clear winner, this time it was Ben Read (pictured below) – who finished fifteen marks ahead of Alan Gosden for the top spot. Andy Scott-Jackson manged to hold off a strong challenge from Shaun Harris to seal his third place finish.

Course setter, Geoff Taylor was going well until an unfortunate, but spectacular crash on section seven forced him to retire. Thankfully Geoff and his bike suffered no lasting damage. Scott Milton (Clubman class) was also forced, reluctantly, to retire after his clutch lever snapped clean in half whilst attempting that difficult seventh section.

Close contest

The very well contested Novice class of riders provided the closest contest of the day. Ben Brodie (pictured below) and Phil Chase’s scores were tied after the four laps of eight sections. Ben was awarded the win notching up just one more clean than Phil – very well done to both riders. Third place went to Paul Kent who forced Brian Brockwell into fourth, with a four mark cushion.

Dan Flux should be very pleased with his fifth place finish, this being his first attempt on the more difficult C route following his step up from the Beginner class – very well done Dan. Darren Taylor (pictured below) was determined to finish today’s trial and was rewarded with a first place finish in the Adult Beginners.

Next meet

The Club next meet, towards the end of this month, for the Ted Phillips Cup on Sunday 22nd October. Start time of 12 noon applies.

All the details will be available from the Club website once finalised.

Images: © Viki Taylor