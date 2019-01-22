The Mission to Seafarers host cycle challenge

Jamie shares details of this upcoming charity ride. Ed

International seafarer welfare charity The Mission to Seafarers will be heading to the Isle of Wight this year to host its highly popular charity cycle challenge.

The event, which will take place on 27th April 2019, is expected to attract local and international cyclists, as well as friends and family of the global seafaring community who want to get fit this year whilst supporting the work of the Mission.

Travelling from mainland?

For those travelling from off the Island there are three registration options to choose from, with the opportunity to stay the Friday night before at a local hotel in Southampton, where dinner will be served alongside a briefing.

An early morning ferry on Saturday will take participants across to the Isle of Wight, serving breakfast en-route.

Two routes

Those wishing to participate can choose from a 70 or 40-mile route and keep fit whilst having fun!

According to John Attenborough, Port Chaplain for the Mission in Southampton,

“Many of us have gone into the New Year with resolutions to keep fit or to be more active. Our ‘Round the Isle’ cycle is the perfect event for anyone wanting to set themselves a challenge, whilst also supporting our seafarers, an important cause that is close to the hearts of many of us on the south coast.”

All funds raised will go towards supporting The Mission’s global work, giving hope and help to seafarers when they need it the most.

For more information, or to register your place, please visit The Mission to Seafarers’ Website.