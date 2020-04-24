The mystery of ambulances on the Isle of Wight with Northern Irish plates revealed

If you’ve happened to see some ambulances on the Isle of Wight with Northern Irish registration plates, here’s why

ambulance in belfast

If you happen to see ambulances on the Isle of Wight with registration plates from Northern Ireland, don’t worry the drivers aren’t lost.

They are part of a programme to retain a backup for Isle of Wight Ambulance Service during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Four vehicles and crew
Festimed, the company that runs health services for the Isle of Wight Festival, is supporting the Trust. They own and operate the temporary clinical area (the field hospital) that’s been built to support the emergency department.

They have also provided four ambulances and crew to support the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

Planning ahead
A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust told OnTheWight,

“We have not had to borrow to meet demand, but we have increased the number of vehicles available to us as part of our preparations in case there is significant, additional demand for our services.”

Image: For illustrative purposes only – not exact ambulance to be used on the Island by Ardfern under CC BY 2.0

