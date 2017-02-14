The Radiator: Our Flickr group ‘Picture of the Week’

Newtown Creek is one of our favourite places on the Isle of Wight so we’re always drawn to photos of the nature reserve that are shared to our Flickr Pool.This one by Nick Lowe is a winner.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

newtown creek

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We love this shot taken in Newtown by Nick Lowe. The composition, light and reflections are beautiful.

Click on image to see larger version
Newtown Creek by Nick Lowe - Our Picture of the Week

Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Nick’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Nick Lowe

Tuesday, 14th February, 2017 1:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f0g

Filed under: Island-wide, Picture of the Week

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*